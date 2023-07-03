Around the Web Watch: Men carry groom on their shoulders to cross overflowing river to reach bride’s home Scenes from a wedding procession after heavy rains in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Risky Jugad: Residents of a village in MP's Narsinghpur district, tied a rope to 2 tractors on both ends of a culvert inundated by flooded rivulet, then carried the groom-baraat to bride's house for wedding recently. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/gKJVJaYYQO— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 3, 2023 बाढ़ के पानी में डूबी नदी की पुलिया पार कराने के लिए दोनों तरफ ट्रैक्टर की मदद से मोटी रस्सी खींची गईं । दूल्हे को कंधे पर उठाकर रस्सी के सहारे पुलिया पार कराई गई ।#mpnews #flood #groom #narsinghpur #Naiduniahttps://t.co/wpEhufEC2I pic.twitter.com/vin3mkVBYv— NaiDunia (@Nai_Dunia) July 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. wedding floods Madhya Pradesh