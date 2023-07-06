Around the Web Watch: Car and tree fall as portion of road collapses at Mumbai construction site Along with the car, several two-wheelers parked at the site were also damaged. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Mumbai #RoadCave #Chembur #Roads #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/s9zOSZTksZ— Kaushiik Patel (@KAUSHIK_HINDTV) July 5, 2023 #WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Part of a road collapsed at an under-construction site in Rahul Nagar, Eastern express highway, Chunabhatti at around 9 am. Around 8-10 two-wheelers and 4-5 four-wheelers are damaged during the incident. The area has been evacuated. No injuries were… pic.twitter.com/I1ET6kqDx5— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai road