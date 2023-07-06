Around the Web ‘Like bathing in the holy river, joining the BJP cleanses you of all sins’: Satirist Urvish Kothari They have an effective detergent (ED), and cleaning and bleaching ingredients (CBI). Scroll Staff An hour ago BJP’s ‘cleanliness drive’ and an imp question: which ‘kaal’ do we have these days?भाजपा का ‘स्वच्छता अभियान’ और एक अहम सवालः देश में कौन सा काल चल रहा है?#GujaratiFundaChannel: YouTube. com/GujaratiFunda pic.twitter.com/sfOo2vYkAd— Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) July 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Satire BJP Urvish Kothari