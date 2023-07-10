Scroll Himachal Pradesh floods: Videos capture grim scenes of devastation as bridges and houses collapse At least six persons died in Himachal Pradesh in the 24 hours following landslides in several areas of the state. Scroll Staff An hour ago Scary landslide visual from Thunag, Mandi. No life loss reported.@NDRFHQ @shubhamtorres09 @GoHimachal_ @CMOFFICEHP @AmitShahOffice @HP_SDRF pic.twitter.com/o0iK34Gu6y— Vinod Katwal (@Katwal_Vinod) July 10, 2023 Now it’s Pathetic Situation in Himachal pic.twitter.com/r1muSfeDdk— Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023 Both the road and the house in Gandhi Nagar, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, have been washed away #India pic.twitter.com/77RvpxnLXX— RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) July 9, 2023 जब धरती तांडव करने लगे तो ..Furious nature as seen near Manikaran Temple Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Sz5I20Cqrs— Mohan Pargaien IFS🇮🇳 (@pargaien) July 10, 2023 Nursery Bridge collapsed at Sissu9th July 2023Lahaul , Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/u1CTQSpFbN— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023 The old Pandoh bridge in Himachal is gone. Crossed this bridge last year to bypass a massive traffic jam on the main highway. Beas is raging in Himachal. pic.twitter.com/JlboR5622W— Vivek Mukherji (@Bagheera_70) July 9, 2023 40 Years Old Bridge in #Aut lost with #Beas River and goes into it forever #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Nz2w6lHTtz— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) July 9, 2023 Cars washed away in Himachal Floods pic.twitter.com/Tbo8GYTyfA— Udai Goswami (@udaigoswami) July 9, 2023 Another one down 🙏🏻Bridge over Suketi Khad in Mandi Collapsed #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/ZFPMdSeoBO— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. floods Himachal Pradesh rain