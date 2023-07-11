Around the Web Watch: The Yamuna overflows perilously after heavy Delhi rains, floods low-lying areas on the banks Rail and vehicular traffic were halted over the old bridge, and residents of nearby areas were shifted. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH दिल्ली के ओल्ड रेलवे ब्रिज इलाके में यमुना नदी का जलस्तर खतरे के निशान से ऊपर बह रहा है। पुल पर रेलवे और यातायात की आवाजाही रोक दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/KBiotSCtPe— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 11, 2023 VIDEO | People from low-lying areas near Yamuna in Delhi are being shifted to Mayur Vihar as the river has breached the danger mark amid heavy rainfall in the national capital region. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered prone to flooding and are inhabited… pic.twitter.com/Ee0N5ojV2i— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023 #WATCH दिल्ली में भारी बारिश के कारण कई जगहों पर बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई। यमुना बाजार इलाके में लोगों के घरों में बाढ़ का पानी घुसने के कारण लोगों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। pic.twitter.com/MFmPB83AMq— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 11, 2023 दो दिनों की बारिश में लबालब हुई यमुना।#GroundReport #DelhiRains #Yamuna #yamunariver #Rainfall #RainyDay #DelhiRainfall #delhifloods pic.twitter.com/CalKGBqesE— Ground Report (@GReportIndia) July 10, 2023 Delhi's Yamuna river as seen from the metro this evening. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/AtdD8378ws— Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) July 10, 2023 #WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: Water of Yamuna River entered several villages of Indri. Roads closed, SDRF team on the spot and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/lF7ssL1olJ— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. delhi rains river flood