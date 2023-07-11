Viral Video Watch: Puppy stranded under a bridge because of flooded river rescued in Chandigarh The Fire Department, assisted by Chandigarh Police, rescued the puppy from beneath the Khuda Lahora Bridge. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kudos to team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was Rescued.#EveryoneIsImportantForUs#LetsBringTheChange#WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/yHtZuBLgvy— SSP UT Chandigarh (@ssputchandigarh) July 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Chandigarh Animal rescue