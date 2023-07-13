Around the Web Watch: Woman slaps MLA Ishwar Singh accusing him of delaying his visit to flood-hit Haryana village The Jannayak Janta Party MLA was visiting flood-affected areas in the Guhla area of Kaithal when the incident took place. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago While people in #PunjabFloods are lauding their leaders those in #Haryana are infuriated. A Kaithal resident slaps @JJPofficial MLA Ishwar Singh when he goes to 'survey' flood hit village. @mlkhattar @Dchautala @AAPHaryana @AAPPunjab @INCHaryana @BhupinderShooda #YamunaFloods pic.twitter.com/nfcK2aFtYa— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain flood Haryana