The CZ Task Force with Domalaguda police of @hydcitypolice arrested 4 accused from Kerala, in a sensational #Robbery case of #Hyderabad, occured at #PNB ATM in Himayath Nagar on July 3.

The accused used #PepperSpray while committing Robbery and plundered away Rs. 7 lakh.#CCTV pic.twitter.com/d2eaeRV892