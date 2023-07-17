Around the Web Watch: Hundreds throng Dudhsagar train station to see waterfall, get stopped by the railway police South Western Railway prohibited deboarding here and at other stations along the Braganza Ghat, urging tourists to enjoy the view from their coach. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago गोवा खबर:गोव्यातील प्रसिद्ध दूधसागर धबधब्यावर पर्यटकांचा महासागर.धबधब्या वर जाण्यास बंदी असल्याने रेल्वे पोलिसांनी पर्यटकांना रोखले..धबधब्यावर सुरक्षेची व्यवस्था निर्माण करून पर्यटकांना पावसाळी पर्यटनाचा आनंद लुटू देणे योग्य आहे की बंदी घालणे योग्य आहे?आपली मते कमेंट मध्ये नोंदवा pic.twitter.com/KSSf2dGRyj— Dev walavalkar (@walavalkar) July 16, 2023 Latest Updates #Dudhsagar -Trekkers Punished by police on visiting Dudhsagar #waterfalls pic.twitter.com/MlTLEtuRNH— Kali Kannada News (@KaliKannadaDND) July 16, 2023 De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety. (2/2)— South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways Police Goa