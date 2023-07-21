Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Vehicles are damaged, road collapses as massive explosion rocks central Johannesburg The explosion took place in the central business district of Johannesburg, South Africa, injuring 41 and killing one. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago CCTV footage of Joburg CBD Bree Street explosion released.#JHBExplosion pic.twitter.com/VdSpnNpAg8— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) July 20, 2023 Residents are advised to avoid Johannesburg CBD after an explosion that took place damaging vehicles and the streets.#JHBCBD #Joburg #JoburgExplosion pic.twitter.com/iqqfxBFUfw— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) July 19, 2023 The aftermath in Johannesburg downtown yesterday: pic.twitter.com/3Eq3qC1Kgc— SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) July 20, 2023 The extent of the damage on Bree Street between Loveday and Rissik. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/1EqnGWiB4H— Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) July 20, 2023 “The car went up into the air and landed on another taxi. I think that taxi saved us because we didn’t land on much impact.” #BreeStreet #JoburgExplosion #SowetanLIVE https://t.co/SXMm2Okk61 pic.twitter.com/k6FvcN3a45— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) July 20, 2023 Affected taxi drivers and owners are this morning trying to salvage what's left of their damaged taxis after yesterday's explosion in Johannesburg cbd @SowetanLIVE #joburgexplosion pic.twitter.com/bDM455EGR4— Thuls 🇮🇹 (@ttmbele) July 20, 2023 Bree Street Just Collapsed. I can confirm that. I am here now.We don't know if it's an earthquake, sink hole or a Gas pipe line explosion. #Breestreet pic.twitter.com/3qphiXpqB6— President Peter🇿🇦✊ (@petermaphalla2) July 19, 2023 Egoli Gas believes it is unlikely that the explosion in Jhb CBD, Bree Street, JHB was caused by a gas pipeline or leak. Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted. pic.twitter.com/Lv7qFY3LfY— Egoli Gas (Pty) Ltd (@EgoliGas) July 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. South Africa explosion