Eco India Eco India: How rampant mining of the Aravalli is causing sandstorms in Delhi A study reveals, atleast 31 hills in the upper Aravalli range, in the Haryana-northern Rajasthan region have disappeared in the last 20 years. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Script and Field Producer: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india sandstorms Aravalli Rajasthan