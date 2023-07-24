Around the Web Watch: NRIs panic-buy rice in US and Canadian supermarkets after India bans exports India imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice after heavy monsoon rains caused significant damage to crops. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Indians in the #USA facing a tough time after India’s #rice export ban. 🇮🇳🚫 Many are struggling to find their favorite rice brands, leading to concerns about availability and affordability. #India #riceexportban #RiceBan #viralvideos pic.twitter.com/WkTsJq30PC— Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) July 24, 2023 Crazy rush to buy Indian Rice in New York Indian grocery stores due to an export ban from India. pic.twitter.com/tstMzWj1eN— Ravi Nagarajan (@ravinagarajann) July 22, 2023 Unbelievable loot! 🇺🇸$15 unknown branded rice bag is now $35 - $50. Desi grocery chains are literally looting Telugu folks in the U.S.Limiting 1 bag per person is reasonable, but why they have to double the price?? pic.twitter.com/SiOcal3MY8— MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) July 21, 2023 Ration shop dhaggara rice kosam queue lo unnattu undhi rice export ban anesariki pic.twitter.com/moVL845Nsc— Certified Aawara (@BogeshwarRao) July 21, 2023 Hoarders I tell ya...(someone sent me this clip from Dallas costco, apparently because of the rice export ban, people are hoarding rice from Costco now)🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/f502bybIi5— 𝕊𝕒𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕛𝕚𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕙𝕦 (@satyajits) July 22, 2023 nothing left in the Indian stores... we managed to get last 2 royal sona rice bags from mediterranean store 😥🙄🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/otakmzy2XR— Priya💫 (@MyselfPriya25) July 22, 2023 At the Indian store today for spices, I checked to see if rice prices went up due to the export ban. I was shocked to see this. Limits on quantities. Stock up on your staples NOW. Other countries are looking at the ban on rice and are stock piling. pic.twitter.com/kns8AtoQ3E— Lisa Muhammad (@iamlisamuhammad) July 23, 2023 ఒక ఫ్యామిలీకి ఒకటే బియ్యం బస్తా.. అంటూ అమెరికాలో స్టోర్స్ ముందు ఇలా బోర్డు పెట్టారు.. ఇతరదేశాల కు భారత్ నుంచి బియ్యం ఎగుమతులు నిలిపివేయడంతో అమెరికాలో ఇలాంటి పరిస్తితి ఏర్పడింది #Rice #usa #india #nri pic.twitter.com/csqjdLCRJo— ASHOK VEMULAPALLI (@ashuvemulapalli) July 22, 2023 బియ్యం ఎగుమతుల నిషేధంతో అమెరికాలో 20 పౌండ్లు బరువు ఉండే రైస్ బ్యాగ్ ధర 18$ డాలర్లు నుండి 50$ డాలర్లకు పెరిగింది.#Rice #riceban #usa #nri pic.twitter.com/BzmPG8ERyy— ASHOK VEMULAPALLI (@ashuvemulapalli) July 22, 2023 Indian grocery stores continue to hike prices as South Asians rush to stock up non-basmati #rice, as India banned export of rice. This was at Indian FrootLand. #riceban #riceexportban pic.twitter.com/IJnhMvgWTU— Shilpashree Jagannathan | ಶಿಲ್ಪಶ್ರೀ ಜಗನ್ನಾಥನ್ (@shilpajn) July 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. food export rice