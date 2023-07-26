Around the Web Watch: Lionel Messi comforts DJ Khaled’s son who cried after walking out with him as a mascot DJ Khaled’s son Asahd couldn’t hold back his tears on meeting Lionel Messi. Scroll Staff An hour ago Messi consoling DJ Khaled's son who was crying 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZyhyIAmKS— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 25, 2023 DJ Khaled all excited to meet Leo Messi and watch his son as a mascot pic.twitter.com/hpFvkxWfLg— Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 26, 2023 DJ Khaled with Messi‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/g7s9TNa0SW— RapTV (@Rap) July 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football Lionel Messi