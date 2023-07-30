Around the Web Andhra Pradesh: Mother dog follows police for help in flood-hit area, they rescue her puppies The dog was reunited with her babies. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Dog seeks police help to rescue pups from the flood-hit area. Recent floods have left thousands of animals stranded, at risk of starvation, diseases, and death. In NTR Dist of #AndhraPradesh policemen found a dog contuniusely following them and crying while they were removing… pic.twitter.com/Q6IN0zJ1kP— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 30, 2023 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh police dog