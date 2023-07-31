Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Narrow escape for two children as lift comes crashing down moments after their exit The cable snapped and the lift plunged from the tenth floor in a residential building in Pune. Scroll Staff An hour ago Two kids had a fortunate escape when an elevator, after its wire broke, came crashing down from the 10th floor of a residential apartment in Pune.#Pune pic.twitter.com/tKdwki7vF2— Rahil Mohammed - Pune (@IMRahilMohammed) July 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pune accident lift