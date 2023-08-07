Around the Web Watch: Huge wave crashes on bridge and knocks down people on motorcycles Scenes from the Sinamalé Bridge that links the islands of Malé, Hulhulé and Hulhumalé in the Maldives. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mi adhu Sinamale brig kolhun bodu raalheh araa hithaama veri haadhisaa eh hingaafi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6tD55Opgf3— Mohamed faisal (@Mohamedfaisalv) August 5, 2023 🚨#Breaking: Bridge aa highway gulhey junction ah udha arai, dhathuru kuramun dhiya gina bayehge cycle kahaalai accident vehjje.Ithuru mauloomaathu: https://t.co/o23gjTlE1a pic.twitter.com/KrEVor7sCe— #MvCrisis (@MvCrisis) August 5, 2023 Bridge matheega ves udha pic.twitter.com/Y3Cf2fVcqL— Ezekiel (@moheze) August 5, 2023 Udha in Malé pic.twitter.com/b1BuyapAku— Alex Ahmed (#mdp2023) (@SikkaMohoree) August 5, 2023 Male’ Raalhugandu sarahah’dhah udha aramundhaathee dhuvvaa meehun samaaluvumah ilthimaaskoffihttps://t.co/AisUtedja4 pic.twitter.com/yJqu2yBizO— sun.mv (@sunbrk) August 5, 2023 Omg! This a crisis pic.twitter.com/rEGg1Bw65G— Alex Ahmed (#mdp2023) (@SikkaMohoree) August 5, 2023 Weather brief pic.twitter.com/RWQ4HAyMhl— Maldives Meteorology (@MetMaldives) August 6, 2023 We urge to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant while traveling between Male’ and Hulhumale’ through Sinamale Bridge due to waves impacting the shore, leading to slippery conditions. Prioritizing safety is of utmost importance to prevent potential accidents.— Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (@MoTCAmv) August 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maldives accident sea