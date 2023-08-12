Around the Web Watch: Bear strays into residential area of Telangana town, forest officials capture it Forest staff captured the 11-year-old sloth bear after tranquillising it and shifted it to the Warangal Zoological Park. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Panic created among the people, after a wild #bear entered #Karimnagar.The #WildAnimal, which was found in Sripuram locality late on Friday night, moved into Rekurthi by morning.Operation launched by Forest Officials, to trap the wild animal.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/y2zRVl9KOO— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 12, 2023 #Karimnagar Bear finally captured The residents of #Karimnagar breathed a sigh of relief as the bear, which had been making noise since morning, was finally #Drugged injection and captured. pic.twitter.com/QVB5Nme4fn— shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) August 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana Bear animals