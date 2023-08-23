Around the Web Chandrayaan 3: Indians sing, dance and host events in anticipation of moon landing Lunar lander Vikram was scheduled to land on the moon on Friday. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Soulful voice of #Ladakh wishing Success of #Chandrayaan3Mission and #Chandrayaan3Landing. National Flag always fly high- “Lehra Do”🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7QhNajbIAW— Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) August 22, 2023 #WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade performs Bharatanatyam on 'Namō Namō Bhāratāmbē' and Chandrayaan Anthem. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to successfully land on the moon today around 6.04 pm IST. pic.twitter.com/6Z40gmgbqj— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | J&K: Students in Jammu organized an exhibition & sang songs for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/DDd9aZI9Et— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Students in Moradabad paint their faces & display posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/e7NM3wbQ1t— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 Congratulations India in advance. My sand art at pushkar desert. #Jai_hind #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan #sandart #isroindia #ISRO #ISROMissions @isro @MarsOrbiter @ISROSpaceflight @DRDO_India @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi @RajBhavanJaipur pic.twitter.com/kJPKBf0gIz— Ajay Rawat Sand Artist (@sandartistajay) August 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lunar Mission ISRO Chandrayaan 3