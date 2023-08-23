Viral Video Watch: Rare giraffe without spots born in a zoo in the US The animal was born in a uniform shade of brown at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A rare giraffe without spots at a Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she’s definitely not ordinary.The calf was born at the family-owned Brights Zoo. Research found another giraffe that was born without a pattern in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that. pic.twitter.com/wCr2uTYzBc— The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Zoo Animal videos Giraffe