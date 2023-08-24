Around the Web Watch: Allu Arjun’s reaction after learning he had won Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards Arjun won the award for his performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, making him the first Telugu actor to clinch the National Award for Best Acting. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Party for Pushpa #AlluArjun and team in #Hyderabad. The Icon Star is the first #Telugu actor to win a #NationalAward in 69 years off #TeluguCinema. pic.twitter.com/L76gReGG6u— Sai Suresh K (@SaiSureshK99) August 24, 2023 Also read: National Awards: ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ wins Best Feature Film We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. National Film Awards Allu Arjun films awards