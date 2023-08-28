Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Man threatens bar staff with sword after his demand for free liquor was turned down The Telangana Police are looking for the man, who tried to steal a bottle of alcohol from the local bar in Warangal but failed. Scroll Staff An hour ago ఫుల్ బాటిల్ కావాలని తల్వార్తో బెదిరిస్తూ మందుబాబు వీరంగంవరంగల్లో మద్యం మత్తులో మధు అనే మందు బాబు బార్కు వెళ్లి తనకు ఫుల్ బాటిల్ కావాలని డిమాండ్ చేయగా కుదరదని బార్ సిబ్బంది చెప్పడంతో తల్వార్తో వచ్చి తనకు ఫుల్ బాటిల్ మద్యం ఇవ్వకుంటే చంపేస్తానని బెదిరించాడు. pic.twitter.com/4AkB6yaVpv— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 26, 2023 #WATCH | Warangal, Telangana | Bonala Kishan, ACP, Warangal says "A person named Mukera Madhu entered a bar under Inthezargunj Police Station limits on 25th August and asked the bar staff to provide liquor by showing a sword and also threatened the bar staff. He tried to steal a… pic.twitter.com/zW0FmY1H7V— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana alcohol crime