‘See it as Asia’s double victory’: Neeraj Chopra’s uncle on ‘rivalry’ with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem
‘Sports unites,’ Bhim Chopra said.
When asked about Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal-winning performance in javelin at the Athletics World Championships, where Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won the silver, Chopra’s uncle Bhim Chopra said, “Consider it a scenario where Asia secures two medals. That’s the way to see it.”
Speaking to the media (video above), Bhim Chopra said, “Arshad Nadeem is a big fan of Neeraj, he considers Nadeem his idol. I think 10 to 20 per cent of Neeraj’s fan following is from Pakistan.”
