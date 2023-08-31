Around the Web Watch: Life-size langur cutouts installed near G20 meeting venues in New Delhi to keep monkeys away Some 40 people have been trained to mimic langur voices to scare away monkeys have been deployed. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Satish Upadhyay, NDMC Vice Chairman says "Large cutouts of langoors have been put up at several places. Monkeys do not want to come close to these cutouts placed near important locations like Sardar Patel Marg and Shastri Bhawan, as they get scared and return to their… pic.twitter.com/voyVRc5LVv— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. G20 summit Delhi animals