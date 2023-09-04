Viral Video Watch: MasterChef India judges chefs Vikas Khanna, Pooja Dhingra recreate ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ scene The duo re-enacted a scene to calm their nerves on the first day of shooting for the cookery show. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago When the best way to calm your nerves on your first day on the sets of MasterChef India is creating this iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with chef @poojadhingraa 🤣🤣🤣Remember to always find the fun and light in everything ✨😁🎥 Cinematography & Production :… pic.twitter.com/aNrwvY2HGw— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood TV