Viral Video Watch: Wrestling superstars do the 'Naatu Naatu' hookstep in the ring at a WWE event in Hyderabad Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens danced to the Oscar-winning song during the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 live event in Hyderabad. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Naatu naatu has its reach even in wwe. @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie @tarak9999 #wwehyderabad #wweindia #wwe #johncena pic.twitter.com/PCBDIffAwL— Ravi Teja (@rvteja13) September 8, 2023 WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, Drew Mcintyre and Jinder Mahal dancing to the Naatu Naatu song at the Hyderabad event of the company.Giving tough competition to Charan and Tarak.😉 pic.twitter.com/39rHglQ5Mv— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) September 8, 2023 Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Matt Riddle dancing on Naacho Naacho aka Naatu Naatu song from RRR last night at WWE Super Spectacle in India pic.twitter.com/Xdx1l6B7fn— KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) September 9, 2023 Naatu Naatu at #WWESuperstarSpectacle in Hyderabad? We love to see it! 😍 CC: @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/2oHgwD2kwg— WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 9, 2023