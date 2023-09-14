Viral Video Watch: AI-powered robots attend NFL match at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles It was later revealed that the appearance was a promotion for the film ‘The Creator’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ai robots attended a NFL game in Los Angeles. I think this is nuts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Eqikv7XCFi— Ishmilly.eth (@ishmilly) September 12, 2023 Robots at NFL game. They have no soul and they feel evil to me. pic.twitter.com/pKOfALshQ9— Mic-Ha-El (@marineo341) September 13, 2023 AI robot NPC’s at SoFi stadium #nfl #chargers #dolphins #ai #robots pic.twitter.com/5ATXQKbSgM— Mcgee (@mcgee_12215) September 11, 2023 During the #Dolphins-#Chargers game, AI Robots 'fans' were used all over the stadium. Turns out it's part of a movie promotion It freaked some fans out 😄, how would you had reacted?More here:https://t.co/XIzumd13Ok(h/t @SportingTrib) pic.twitter.com/GrAviq3BgP— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports Hollywood robots