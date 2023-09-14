Around the Web Watch: Actor Octavia Spencer plays ‘Mother Nature’ in Apple’s new ad featuring CEO Tim Cook She asks for a ‘status report’. Scroll Staff An hour ago At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress. pic.twitter.com/neLSEqPmGu— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Apple Tim Cook environment carbon