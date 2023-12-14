Around the Web Watch: Manish Malhotra designs new uniforms for Air India pilots and cabin crew The new outfits include a pattern inspired by Air India’s iconic windows. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future.These uniforms, envisioned by India’s leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the… pic.twitter.com/Pt1YBdJlMN— Air India (@airindia) December 12, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air India (@airindia) View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Air India Manish Malhotra