Receiving a Special Jury Award at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards for his performance in the 2022 film Appan from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Malayalam actor Alencier Lopez said (translated from Malayalam into English), “Stop tempting men with a trophy modelled on the female body.” The video of his speech was circulated on social media platforms where many users opposed his views.

During the event held at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, 14 September, Alencier said, “Do not tempt us by presenting this statuette. We have a chief minister who epitomises masculine strength, so we should be awarded a figurine that reflects the strength of a man.”

Later, Alencier said, “It’s women who sometimes objectify men in a (sexual) manner. All I said was that I preferred a masculine sculpture. Is there anything objectionable about that?” Mathrubhumi reported, citing his statement to a media channel.