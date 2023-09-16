Viral Video Watch: Meet AI-powered robot Mika, experimental CEO of a company in Poland At Dictador, a luxury rum producer, Mika apparently relies on extensive data analysis and aligns with company strategy devoid of personal bias. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A drinks company in Poland has appointed an AI robot as its 'experimental' CEO. The robot CEO is leading the company's growth into one-off collectables, communication or even strategy planning pic.twitter.com/HEuNrox9Xl— Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Robot AI Poland