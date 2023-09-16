Around the Web Watch: Mumbai’s iconic non-AC double-decker buses go off the roads, commuters bid farewell the Non-AC double-decker red buses of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) service were retired on Friday. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | " Today is an emotional day, we all got emotional...my father used to take me out on this bus since I was a child and I have more than 2000 models of double-decker bus. I request BEST to keep these buses in a museum style", says a passenger Yatin Angre pic.twitter.com/GArvwoOVRf— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023 “The last ride” of the iconic Double Decker bus (non-AC) in Mumbai. Many of us have so many memories associated with it. Especially finding the top front seat and feeling the breeze as the bus ran through the city. (Video credits: Dr Jadliwala, Bombay Hospital) #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Q21GQx2PUx— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) September 15, 2023 Goodbye Double-Decker Bus. The Last Double Decker bus (non-AC) leaving from Marol Depot today morning pic.twitter.com/fSE0ygABij— Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) September 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Bus transport