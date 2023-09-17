Around the Web Watch: Tennis star Andy Murray dedicates Davis Cup win to grandmother after missing her funeral ‘Gran, that one was for you’, Murray said after beating Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi in the group stage match. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🇬🇧 Andy Murray emotionally reveals that he missed his Gran’s funeral to play the Davis Cup today. Dedicated the win to her. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Li0C6eEmBq— Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tennis Sports Andy Murray