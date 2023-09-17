#Watch: Unprecedented scenes unfolded in Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s session as #TMC-#BJP councillors clash with fists & blows. Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim himself had to step in to stop the stand off. pic.twitter.com/CLJYkN0b7v — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) September 16, 2023

Councillors of the ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party clashed during the monthly session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Saturday. Situation escalated quickly after opposition councillors called the ruling party members “thieves” in the council house. Mayor Firhad Hakim stepped in and tried control the situation.

Footages from the session showed councillors arguing and then TMC’s Ashim Bose walking towards BJP’s Sajal Ghosh and things went awry as Bose tried to push Ghosh (video above). According to a report by The Indian Express, it all started when chairperson Mala Roy remarked that it is surprising that the Opposition did not put forward any proposal or questions for the session.

Bose alleged that Ghosh made traded barbs and claimed the chief minister, the mayor have “looted” people’s money. “It was then that I tried to push him away. I did not hit him,” Bose was quoted by The Telegraph. Both sides have blamed each other for the scuffle and alleged they were attacked.

Ghosh, however, claimed that the fight broke out after the issues related to irregularities in buying uniforms for students in schools administered by the municipality were raised by the Opposition, according to The Hindu.

The session was temporarily adjourned by the chairperson and resumed only when the councillors had calmed down.