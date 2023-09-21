Around the Web Watch: Rahul Gandhi puts on railway porters’ uniform and badge and carries luggage as he meets them Scenes from his visit to Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. Scroll Staff An hour ago ये भी बढ़िया है ..! राहुल गांधी का कुली अवतार ! pic.twitter.com/hTvzdFKt66— Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) September 21, 2023 VIDEO | "Extremely happy that Rahul Gandhi met auto drives and coolies here (Anand Vihar). He said he will put forth our issues in front of the government," says a person who was present at Anand Vihar Railway Station when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting porters. pic.twitter.com/2Ta4I6TWcg— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2023 कुली भाइयों के बीच जननायक pic.twitter.com/nor4tSyoR8— Congress (@INCIndia) September 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahul Gandhi Delhi porters