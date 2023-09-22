Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Man steals mobile phones from people sleeping inside a Ganesh Chaturthi marquee Recorded in Raghavendra Colony, Medchal, Telangana. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago గణేష్ మండపాలను సైతం వదలని దొంగలురెండు రోజుల క్రితం వియాపూర్లోని ఓ గణేష్ మండపంలో లడ్డూ దొంగతనం జరగగా ఈరోజు ఉదయం 1:50 గంటలకు మేడ్చల్ పరిధిలోని రాఘవేంద్రనగర్ కాలనీలో ఓ దొంగ సెల్ ఫోన్ చోరీకి యత్నించాడు.మండపంలో నిద్రిస్తున్న వారు లేవగా అక్కడి నుంచి పారిపోయాడు. pic.twitter.com/VUyUncJrcd— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana Ganesh Chaturthi crime