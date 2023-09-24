Around the Web Watch: Crowds fight with security personnel in Dubai Mall to get their hands on iPhone 15 models A crowd of Apple fans broke through barricades, and some even fell down. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago WATCH: People going crazy for iPhone 15 sale in Dubai mall pic.twitter.com/qpL8yDcCv8— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 22, 2023 Rich people have stupid problems in their life. These people are waiting to buy new iPhone in Dubai mall. pic.twitter.com/xD9aNCooMN— Khaleej Mag (@KhaleejMag) September 22, 2023 The mall in Dubai gets chaotic once the iPhone 15 drops 😳 pic.twitter.com/HdCLA82DC7— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 22, 2023 الزحام يبلغ أشده في دبي مول الآن لحظة دخول 22 سبتمبر مما يعني بداية بيع "أيفون 15" حيث تزاحمت الحشود العاشقة لهواتف أبل من أجل اقتناءه.#اليوم_الوطني_93_السعودي pic.twitter.com/cg3vEBSroM— Masila News | المسيلة الإخبارية (@masilanews) September 22, 2023 📢 Breaking News: iPhone 15 has vanished from Dubai Mall shelves faster than a desert sandstorm! 🏜️📱 Don't blink, or you might miss your chance to snag the latest tech sensation! 😱🔥 #iPhone15 #DubaiMall #TechFrenzy pic.twitter.com/oC64Lzr0cG— Reji Modiyil (@RejiModiyil) September 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. iphone Dubai