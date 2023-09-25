Around the Web Watch: Many injured at roadside talent show ‘Happy Street’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu Organised by the Madurai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Police on Anna Nagar Main Road, the show, meant for local youngsters, came to an abrupt halt. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several people were injured after the barricade collapsed at an event in the Anna Nagar area of Madurai. pic.twitter.com/J1dRev4BHZ— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023 Poor planning of #TNGovt authorities, specifically #madurai district admin failure on full display!Just weeks after the @arrahman concert mess in #chennai,#Tamilnadu govt #HappyStreet event in Madurai witnessed stampede-like situation, with women& kids suffering most pic.twitter.com/jTkMxpfECT— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 25, 2023 மதுரையில் ஹேப்பி ஸ்ட்ரீட் நிகழ்ச்சி பாதியில் நிறுத்தம்..#Madurai #happystreet #maduraicorporation #MaduraiHappyStreet #happystreets pic.twitter.com/y8CtHrbuAb— V Easwarrrr... (@Veaswarrr) September 25, 2023 There's clearly not enough space for ppl to stand behind the barricades and the police appear helpless... MC announces "don't shut the show in 30mins itself, I beg you..pls cooperate and we can have fun for 3hrs" #madurai #TamilNadu #happystreetIs this a concept of fun?? pic.twitter.com/FXkVtFtgfO— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Stampede Tamil Nadu Madurai