Viral Video Watch: Musician uses AI to make Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and others sing together Raghav Sachar’s AI version of the Bollywood hit song ‘Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi’. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago It’s the era of AI and seeing people use it in their day to day life really fascinates me. Presenting to you the AI version of Gulabi Ankhen where I collaborate with the legendary @mangeshkarlata ji #sonunigam @shreyaghoshal and @RFAKWorld Ji to bring a totally unimaginable audio… pic.twitter.com/LBGq3TtiLB— Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) September 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music AI