Viral Video Watch: Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio performs devotional song for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations The police band played the tunes of 'Deva Shree Ganesha' for the festival. Scroll Staff An hour ago When music meets devotion! A special musical treat for our beloved Bappa! Presenting this absolutely mesmerizing performance by Mumbai Police Khaki Studio on song 'Deva Shree Ganesha' for the occasion of Ganeshotsav! #KhakiStudio#GaneshotsavSpecial pic.twitter.com/GqDwQ54Yjm— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 26, 2023 Mumbai Police music