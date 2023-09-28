Around the Web Watch: Pakistan cricket team gets warm welcome in Hyderabad as they arrive in India for World Cup Cricket fans thronged Hyderabad airport to cheer as a team from the neighbouring country visits India for the first time in seven years. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores 👏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/poyWmFYIwK— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023 #WATCH | Telangana: Pakistan Cricket team arrives at Hyderabad airport, ahead of the World Cup scheduled to be held between October 5 to November 19, in India. pic.twitter.com/j1kFvqGJM2— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023 Amazing atmosphere at #hyderabad airport. Thank you India such a great warm welcome.#CWC23 #PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/nKbXkQAp3g— Mohammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan cricket world cup