In Bengaluru, man gets pizza delivered to his car while it was stuck in traffic jam

Commuters complained of being held up in Wednesday's traffic congestion for hours.

Scroll Staff
2 hours ago

When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/stnFDh2cHz— Rishivaths (@rishivaths) September 27, 2023

Imagine getting caught in this snarl #bengalurutraffic pic.twitter.com/jYchGTXG3W— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 27, 2023

What's the reason for this massive traffic jam in orr from hoskote to silk boar left at 5pm frm hoskote still stuck at Mahadevpuram at 8pm @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice @alokkumar6994 @CPBlr @tv9kannada @KannadaRepublic @SUVARNANEWS24X7 @publictvnews @ndtv Bangalore, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/apmU2RoG04— jayanth (@jayanth1488) September 27, 2023

1 hr jam out of the parking garage to the building gate in RMZ Ecoworld, #BangaloreTrafficJam pic.twitter.com/MJq0AsKgLX— Santanu Bhattacharya (@SantanuB01) September 27, 2023

Traffic jam like never before in ORR , Sarjapur , Varthur road and all other arterial road including infamous #scorss #tcross #cromaroad #BengaluruTraffic #ORRTraffic #ScorssTotal failure by @CMofKarnataka in addressing tech corridor issues pic.twitter.com/kzi8opE6MS— Namma Balagere - A to Z crosses, daily suffering. (@BalagereConnect) September 27, 2023