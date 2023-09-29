Viral Video Watch: Shrek moss-covered movie home recreated for real in the Scottish highlands Fans of ‘Shrek’ films can request a two-night stay at the Airbnb property free of cost during the Halloween weekend. Scroll Staff An hour ago Fans of the "Shrek" movie franchise now have the opportunity for a two-night stay in the lovable ogre's home, which has been carefully recreated by Airbnb in the hills of the Scottish Highlands. pic.twitter.com/3d2agWcVZG— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 27, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood Scotland