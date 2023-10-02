Viral Video Watch: Stunning scenes from U2 concert at new venue that uses immersive floor-to-ceiling visuals The rock band inaugurated the venue in Las Vegas, USA, which is covered hundreds of video screens both inside and outside. Scroll Staff An hour ago U2 at the Sphere. And yes, the video screen is insane! pic.twitter.com/hYXBR5Gctv— Joseph Fahmy (@jfahmy) September 30, 2023 Las Vegas Sphere is the most incredible concert venue ever created🤩 pic.twitter.com/7j3KCSJWL4— Wow Videos (@ViralXfun) September 30, 2023 Just like that pic.twitter.com/NiLDhooZ70— Sphere (@SphereVegas) September 30, 2023 What’s inside the Las Vegas Sphere? pic.twitter.com/LhkXOaKQaW— WHAT'S INSIDE? (@whatsinside) September 30, 2023 The visuals inside the MSG Sphere are mind blowing. U2 debut concert last night in #LasVegasSphere #MSGsphere #U2 #Vegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/WyuKibzPx3— AC (@ACinPhilly) September 30, 2023 Inside the Las Vegas Sphere during the U2 concert. This view is insane pic.twitter.com/XlMTxqoCTx— X-Tok (@X_tik_tok) September 30, 2023 This view of Las Vegas Sphere is breathtaking !!! WoW, such an energetic atmosphere. #Sphere #LasVegas #LasVegasSphere pic.twitter.com/b5C8R7h7Kq— Techverse (@intechverse) October 1, 2023 The visuals at U2’s Sphere show in Las Vegas were off the scale! pic.twitter.com/J4mcdPAJuT— Damian Jones (@damianjones1) October 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert