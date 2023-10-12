Around the Web Caught on camera: Stray dog drinks water meant for patient at government hospital in UP Spotted in Moradabad District Hospital. Scroll Staff An hour ago ये तस्वीर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद जिला अस्पताल की है। मरीज बिस्तर पर लेटा हुआ है और एक आवारा कुत्ता उसके बगल में रखा खाना खा रहा है।📸 : @Mithileshdhar #UttarPradesh #Moradabad pic.twitter.com/I4fSm7rO5T— iMayankofficial 🇮🇳 (@imayankindian) October 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Uttar Pradesh Hospital