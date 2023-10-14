Viral Video Watch: Netherlands cricketers join folk dancers in Dharamshala performing the Nati The Dutch team arrived in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh for their upcoming game against South Africa on October 17. Scroll Staff An hour ago Needless to say, the boys absolutely loved joining in the traditional Nati dance during our welcome in Dharamsala.😍So much to experience in India. One host venue at a time.🌼 pic.twitter.com/cKJ0pLQdaf— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) October 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ICC Men's ODI World Cup Netherlands Himachal Pradesh