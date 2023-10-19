Viral Video Watch: Actor Vijay’s fans get engaged during the screening of ‘Leo’ at a Tamil Nadu theatre Fans of actor Vijay chanted ‘Thalapathy, Thalapathy,’ as the couple exchanged garlands and rings during the first show of the film in Pudukkottai. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago In #Pudukkottai a couple exchanged their engagement ring and put Maalai on each other in front of #Leo in the morning show. @xpresstn #VijayThalapathy #VijayFans #LeoMovie #wedding pic.twitter.com/OsZMrh7iYm— Iniya Nandan (@Iniyanandan25) October 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Films Tamil Nadu fans