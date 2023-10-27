Around the Web ‘It was duty’: Al Jazeera journalist continues reporting the day after his family is killed in Gaza Twelve members of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al Dahdouh’s family were killed in an airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, where they were staying. Scroll Staff 14 hours ago "Despite the pain ... I felt it was my duty to get back in front of the camera."Al Jazeera Journalist Wael Al Dahdouh explains why he continues to report from Gaza after his wife, son, daughter and other relatives were killed. pic.twitter.com/zHazgIS1nG— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine Gaza Media