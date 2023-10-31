Around the Web Caught on camera: This leopard was wandering around in several areas of Bengaluru Residents were alerted. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's MS Dhoni International School, high alert in area #bangalore #NammaBengaluru #Bengaluru #leopard pic.twitter.com/1pT4Krjtqb— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 30, 2023 Leopard spotted in Cadenza apartment 1st floor in Kudlu Gate #bangalore #bengaluru #leopard #kudlugate #alert pic.twitter.com/CaKeIFDESk— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 30, 2023 Leopard captured in CCTV inside Cadenza Kudlu gate, bengaluru on Saturday Early Hours.#Karnataka #Bengaluru #Bangalore#leopard #singasandra #dhonischool #Whitefield #wildlife #kannadanews #kudlugate #kudlu #electroniccity #news #NammaBengaluru pic.twitter.com/eFfSrUh10q— D (@DomainMint) October 30, 2023 BANGALORE RESIDENTIAL AREA VISITED BY LEOPARDA leopard was captured on CCTV cameras in Bengaluru's AECS Layout, Singasandra, Kudlu Gate. Forest department officials have been deployed to search for the leopard, which was chased by group of dogs.Note:Many places in Bangalore… pic.twitter.com/ZqN0q7gtqB— Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 30, 2023 🚨 Leopard spotted wandering around in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Stay cautious. pic.twitter.com/ELDPXGzFKs— Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Leopard Bengaluru Karnataka