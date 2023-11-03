Around the Web Delhi-NCR pollution videos: Sky turns greyish orange, air quality plummets, haze engulfs city Apocalyptic sights in the daytime in the capital. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | The Latest ANI drone camera footage from Jahangirpuri and the industrial area, shot at 11.10 am today, shows the city shrouded in a thick blanket of haze. The air quality in Delhi is in 'Severe' category today as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/7Wz5cIMlDC— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023 VIDEO | Alarming spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR push AQI to 'Severe' category. Visuals from Akshardham. pic.twitter.com/aI0DfepdDy— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2023 #WATCH | Latest ANI drone camera footage from Signature Bridge in Delhi shows the city shrouded in a thick blanket of haze. The air quality in Delhi is in 'Severe' category today as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/cSWsP3QGRy— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023 The SMOG season is back in Delhi NCR!#AirPollution #DelhiAirQuality #AirQuality #DelhiNCR #righttobreathe #smog pic.twitter.com/JDcNl0oruP— Dhruva Mishra (@imdhruvamishra) November 3, 2023 Delhi at 9am amidst severe #smog #airpollution #Delhi@AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/feurNK308a— B S Vohra (@vohrabs) November 3, 2023 Delhi-NCR reeling under hazardous levels of air pollution. The city has already turned into a gas chamber.Visuals from #Noida.#DelhiAirPollution #DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/r0S6nVre3g— Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) November 3, 2023 GRAP III imposed in Gurgaon which prohibits any construction activities. Here in @CentralParkIn it carries on without any worry. No fear of law and a complete disregard for the moral implications of harming the health of people including children, older people and those suffering… pic.twitter.com/TBJr8SEkne— Soumitra Karnik (@SoumitraKarnik) November 3, 2023 Good morning, aqi touching 500, cant see the sun. magar daru to sasti hai. pic.twitter.com/ZGXcbuQKhZ— Ashish Singh (@ashzingh) November 3, 2023 Sun trying to peep thru yellowish smog #Noida pic.twitter.com/SYnhzkzRus— सुधीर सक्सेना ♥️ 🇮🇳 Sudhir Saxena (@sudhirsaxena18) November 3, 2023 stones of smog… Delhi Pollution pic.twitter.com/5zc6GzQKRd— mayank austen soofi, the freelance Joycean (@thedelhiwalla) November 3, 2023 Gurugram right now at 11 AM 🧍♂️🧍♀️🧍🧎♂️🧎♀️🧎🧘♂️🧘♀️🧘🗣👤👥️#GurugramCalling #DelhiAirQuality@anjanaomkashyap @sakshijoshii @AMISHDEVGAN @sardesairajdeep @SushantBSinha @_YogendraYadav @ChouhanShivraj #MPElections2023 #RajasthanElections2023 @Ra_THORe @mlkhattar @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ByMBpt6URr— GurGaon (@MeraGurgaon) November 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi air pollution