Around the Web Watch: Fire breaks out as gas pipeline in Hyderabad springs a leak, creating panic among locals Caught on camera near Suchitra Junction in Kompally. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A fire erupted following a gas pipeline leakage near Suchitra at Kompally in #Medchal #Malkajgiri district of #Telangana . @TelanganaFire please note. #TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/ec8LDTWSxr— Syed Ali (@JournalistnpAli) November 6, 2023 Gas pipe leakage caught fire at suchitra- kompally main road at 11.30. pic.twitter.com/G1L2XbtEoG— Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) November 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Gas hyderabad